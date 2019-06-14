The Week In Pictures

Flamingo in Izmir, Turkey [Mahmut Serdar Alakuş/Anadolu Agency]
A worker carries wooden logs at a wood market in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 11 June, 2019 [Feriq Fereç/Anadolu Agency]
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge are illuminated in colors of flag of Turkey in support of Turkey National Team ahead of a UEFA European Qualifying Group H away match against Iceland on 11 June, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey [Muhammed Gencebay Gür/Anadolu Agency]
Gladiolus flowers are seen in Kutahya’s Tavsanli district, Turkey on 2 June, 2019 [Alibey Aydın/Anadolu Agency]
A man feeds a baby hedgehog with milk after it was rescued from water well by fire fighters in Hatay’s Antakya district, Turkey on 12 June, 2019 [Ozan Efeoğlu/Anadolu Agency]
Wheat ears are seen at a field of Turkey’s Konya on 12 June, 2019 [Abdullah Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Storks are seen at their nest on a roof in Ardahan, Turkey on 13 June, 2019 [Günay Nuh/Anadolu Agency]
Participants with their faces and bodies painted with colors take part in the ‘Dream of Color Fest’ at Muratpasa district in Antalya, Turkey on 9 June, 2019 [Mustafa Çiftçi/Anadolu Agency]
Silhouettes of a shepherd and his children near sheep in a field near Lake Van’s coast in Edremit district during the sunset on 13 June, 2019 in Turkey’s eastern Van province [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
