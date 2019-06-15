Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Qatar to host inaugural World Beach Games

June 15, 2019 at 2:58 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
A beach in Qatar on 11 September 2017 [Isabell Schulz/Flickr]
A beach in Qatar on 11 September 2017 [Isabell Schulz/Flickr]
 June 15, 2019 at 2:58 pm

Qatar will host the inaugural World Beach Games later this year after Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) awarded the Gulf state the rights 2 weeks after San Diego withdrew because of lack of funding and sponsorship, as reported on Reuters.

The Qatar government has offered the financial guarantees San Diego was unable to secure, ANOC said in statement, and the Games will go ahead at the slightly later date of October 12-16.

“There will also be no impact on the ongoing qualification process which has seen more than 70 NOCs qualify across the 14 sports, with athletes from up to 90 nations ultimately expected to compete,” the statement added.

San Diego was awarded the Games in 2015 and they were originally due to be staged in 2017 but that was put back to 2019 to allow National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and international federations time to prepare athletes.

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Show Comments