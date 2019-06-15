Saudi Arabia to probe Halal disco

Saudi General Amusement Committee has opened an investigation into the alleged Halal disco whose videos went viral on the internet, Al-Shorouq newspaper reported on Friday.

The Committee said that this event known as Protect X was held in Jedda without a license and it was held in violation of the existing rules.

According to a statement posted on twitter, the Committee said that the organisers obtained a license for something else, but they carried out this “unacceptable” activity.

The Committee stressed that it rejects all such violations and it would take the necessary legal measures against the organisers of such activities.

On Wednesday, a video was posted on the internet of a nightclub in the Saudi city of Jedda. It featured a statement of an organiser confirming that it would open a halal disco where no alcohol would be served and people below the age of 18 would not be allowed to attend the parties, which would take place between 10pm and 3am.