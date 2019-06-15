US medical team removes Israel bullet from head of Palestinian infant

American medical team succeeded in removing a bullet from head of 7-month-old Palestinian infant who was shot by Israeli fire while in the lap of her mother, Al-Wattan Voice reported on Friday.

In a statement, the Palestinian ministry of health in Ramallah said that the American medical team ended a three-week ordeal of the baby girl who was in an intensive care unit since she was shot.

This team is one of the international medical teams which regularly visit the Palestinian territories in cooperation with the ministry of health. They carry out difficult surgeries and other operations for Palestinian patients.

Three weeks ago, the baby was shot in the head while in the lap of her mother who was at home in Al-Mazraa Village, north of Ramallah.

In a statement, the ministry said it hosts more than 150 medical teams from many countries specialised in different fields. They provide medical care to thousands of Palestinians who are unable to access these services.

