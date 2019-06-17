Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Cats graduate from Turkey school

Mia and Gofret received graduation certificates as part of a Turkish school initiative called 'a friendly pet for every class' in Adıyaman
June 17, 2019 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
 June 17, 2019 at 12:18 pm
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Two cats, Mia and Gofret, are awarded symbolic certificates as part of the school’s “A friend’s pet for every class” programme, seen on June 14, 2019 in Adiyaman, Turkey [Orhan Pehlül / Anadolu Agency]
Categories
Europe & RussiaTurkeyVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments