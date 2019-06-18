Egypt security delegation to visit Israel, Palestinian territories this week

An Egyptian security delegation will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories on Thursday to discuss the ceasefire understandings, sources revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Senior sources told the news site that the Egyptian delegation will visit Israel and hold discussions with officials there before moving on to Gaza, then to the West Bank and then to Gaza again to discuss issues with the Palestinian officials related to the upcoming stage of ceasefire understandings, security plans and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Egypt has been exerting efforts to maintain the ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Palestinian factions.

Hamas has previously briefed Egyptian officials about a number of Israeli violations, including raids carried out by occupation special forces in Gaza.

