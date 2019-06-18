Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt security delegation to visit Israel, Palestinian territories this week

June 18, 2019 at 11:32 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian medics carry away an injured protestor during the Great March of Return in Gaza on 14 June 2019 [Mohammad Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians protest during the Great March of Return in Gaza on 14 June 2019 [Mohammad Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 June 18, 2019 at 11:32 am

An Egyptian security delegation will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories on Thursday to discuss the ceasefire understandings, sources revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Senior sources told the news site that the Egyptian delegation will visit Israel and hold discussions with officials there before moving on to Gaza, then to the West Bank and then to Gaza again to discuss issues with the Palestinian officials related to the upcoming stage of ceasefire understandings, security plans and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Egypt has been exerting efforts to maintain the ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Palestinian factions.

Hamas has previously briefed Egyptian officials about a number of Israeli violations, including raids carried out by occupation special forces in Gaza.

