PLO’s Erekat starts official five-day visit to the UK

Palestinian Authority (PA) Ambassador Hussam Zomlot announced early today that the Secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat is to begin an official visit to the UK today, Palsawa.com reported.

Erekat will tour the UK and speak at public engagements and meet partisan and government officials during his visit which ends on Saturday. His first speech will be held at Oxford University before the annual event at the Commons.

The Palestinian businessman Wael Khoury is to organise a dinner for Erekat along with political, economic and academic officials and community members.

The Kuwaiti ambassador will also host a dinner for Erekat along with Arab and foreign ambassadors.

Erekat will conclude his visit with a press conference at the headquarter of the BBC and a meeting with Fatah officials in Britain.

