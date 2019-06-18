Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan’s opposition says it will start preparing for ‘revolutionary escalation’

Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest demanding a civilian transition government in front of military headquarters outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 May, 2019 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Sudan’s opposition coalition known as Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change said that it will launch a campaign for popular activism and prepare for “revolutionary escalation.”

This came after the deputy head of the ruling military council, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, vowed to hold accountable those responsible for killing protesters during the dispersal of their sit-in camp that was staged in Khartoum outside the army’s General Command building.

In a speech that he gave to a public audience and was aired on Sudanese state-run TV, Daglo denied that involvement of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in any acts of violence during the sit-in’s dispersal.

On their part, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change called for continued opposition to the transitional military council through holding popular seminars and staging night-time protests. The opposition coalition’s call came in a statement that was published on Facebook.

Negotiations between the transitional military council the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change had stopped. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry has made efforts as a mediator towards restoring negotiations in Sudan.x

