Qatar responds to Saudi remarks on reconciliation

June 22, 2019 at 12:17 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attends the conference titled "Supporting the Future of Syria and Region" in Brussels, Belgium on March 14, 2019 [Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency]
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdel-Rahman Al-Thani has said that his country is “ready to talk” with Saudi Arabia on the basis of reciprocal respect.

This came in response to a tweet by the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubier saying that Qatar has to change its behaviour if it wants to talk with Saudi Arabia.

Al-Thani replied – also on twitter – writing: “We welcome talks based on respect, but if the issue is based on dictations, we should remain far from each other.”

Saudi-Qatari relations have been strained since the imposition of a blockade on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its key allies the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain in 2017.

