Dad of an Algerian woman killed in a forgotten murder claims Crown Office complaint ignored

The dad of an Algerian woman killed in a forgotten murder has claimed his complaint to the Crown Office has been ignored, reports The Daily Record

Student Meryem Elbah, 30, was found dead at a tower block in Glasgow city centre in December 2017.

Police say inquiries into the case are continuing and the Sunday Mail has learned that a European arrest warrant has been issued for a man we cannot name for legal reasons.

Earlier this month, we revealed how Meryem’s dad Abdelkrim Elbah had grown frustrated by the lack of progress on the case.

He claimed a man was arrested in Algeria after he contacted police with the suspect’s name but said he was released after a lack of communication from Scottish authorities.

Abdelkrim said: “There has still been no reaction from the Scottish side, despite the fact that this man was arrested on May 26.

That only happened because I contacted the police here in Algeria. The man who was arrested was released three days later under judicial check. Nothing is now happening because there has been no communication from the Scottish Crown Office or police. It’s very frustrating and I suspect I’m going to have a long wait for justice. I have sent two emails to the Crown Office but they’ve so far gone unanswered. My understanding is that the Scottish authorities are happy to simply wait for this man to re-enter Europe so they can use their arrest warrant. Until then, it seems they will do nothing to pursue a conviction in this case.

Meryem moved to Glasgow with the hope of starting a new life in August 2016.

She had attended college to improve her English and her dream was to go on to university to study law.

A murder investigation was launched after her body was found at a property in the city’s Blythswood Court on December 2, 2017.

At the time, police sealed off the flat and carried out door-to-door inquiries, during which neighbours were shown a picture of an individual police wanted to speak to.

WATCH: Four girls spared jail after ‘horrific’ attack which killed Egyptian student

But there was never a public appeal in relation to a suspect and within days, police would only say that they were following a “definite line of inquiry”. However, no one has been arrested or charged, although arrest warrants have been granted for a named individual.

Abdelkrim added: “Since I came to Scotland to collect my daughter’s body, it seems that nothing has been done. I met with police and the Procurator Fiscal but they are not taking responsibility.”

The Crown Office confirmed that two emails had been received.

They said they had been sent to the Glasgow Office and the Scottish Fatalities Investigations Unit team rather than the dedicated complaints email address.