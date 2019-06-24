Thousands rally in Rabat to reject Bahrain conference

Thousands of Moroccans gathered yesterday in Rabat to protest against the deal of the century and the upcoming “Peace to Prosperity” conference in Bahrain.

The workshop will be held in the capital Manama on 25 and 26 June to discuss the economic aspect of the deal of the century, a peace plan prepared by Trump’s administration. It is hugely unpopular on the grounds that under the deal Palestinians would have to make unfair concessions in favour of Israel, including on the issue of the status of occupied East Jerusalem and the right of return.

The march, which was organised by eight Moroccan civil society organisations under the slogan “For Palestine, against the deal of shame, against the treachery workshop in Bahrain,” took off from Bab El Had heading towards the parliament.

Read: Palestinians don’t need Bahrain meeting, they need peace

NGOs, trade unions and political bodies denounced the US administration’s attempt to implement the so-called deal of the century, and shouted “the people reject the deal” and “the people want to liberate Palestine.”

Protesters criticised the compliance of several Arab countries with the deal and burnt the Israeli flag. They demanded their government oppose it and raised pictures of Al-Aqsa Mosque to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A number of protesters condemned the death of Mohamed Morsi, the former Egyptian President.

Mustapha El-Khalfi, spokesman for the Moroccan government, has neither confirmed nor denied its participation in the upcoming workshop.