Iran warns Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain of ‘toying with regional security’

Iran’s special advisor to the parliament speaker, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, yesterday warned Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain against what he described as “playing with regional security and stability.”

“Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain are toying with regional security by giving territories to a foreign power,” Abdollahian said on Twitter, adding that the trio was allowing the US to carry out “provocative and espionage moves from their soils against other countries in the region.”

The Gulf countries, the Iranian official pointed out, did not have a proper understanding of sustainable security. “They play with fire leading to their burning,” he stressed.

READ: At UN, Iran says atmosphere not right for US talks, US pushes diplomacy

Last week, Iran shot down a US drone that was reportedly launched from the UAE’s territory. Iran also summoned an Emirati envoy in protest against the incident.

On Saturday, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, warned the UAE against the consequences of its military cooperation with the US against Iran, saying that the US drone operations to spy on Iran amounted to “a joint aggression of Iranian territory by Abu Dhabi and Washington.”

“The US drone intrusion into the Iranian airspace was a violation to the international regulations,” he stressed.