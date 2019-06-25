Kushner: Palestinian boycott of US peace plan ‘strategic error’

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump and the president’s son-in-law, has said that the Palestinian’s boycott of the “deal of the century” is a “strategic error”.

“The criticisms against Trump’s plan are based on emotion. Details have not been dealt with,” Kushner said in remarks reported by Sky News Arabia.

He stressed that the political aspect of President Trump’s peace plan will be announced in due course, noting that this plan aims to improve the lives of Palestinians and Israelis alike. The economic aspects of the plan were revealed last weekend ahead of today’s “Peace to Prosperity” conference in Bahraini capital Manama.

“Security is the basis for encouraging investment in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The economic plan cannot be implemented without peace and security,” Kushner added.

Kushner also noted that the US supports Israel as a strong ally and security partner, yet stressed “we also want a satisfactory solution to the Palestinians”.

READ: Palestinians don’t need Bahrain meeting, they need peace