Russia pays ‘special’ attention to ensuring Israel security

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said yesterday that his country pays “special attention to ensuring Israel’s security,” in a statement issued after he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

He stated that Russia is interested in Israel’s security “because here in Israel live a little less than about two million of our countrymen.”

Petrushev added: “Israel supports us in several channels, including at the UN.”

In addition, he said that Netanyahu “has already said that we share the same views on the issue of the struggle against falsifying the history of World War II.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said about Iran: “I’m certain that Russia understands what it means for us when a regime calls for our annihilation, and acts on a daily basis to achieve that aim.”

He added: “Israel won’t allow an Iran that calls for our annihilation to entrench itself on our border, and we will do anything it takes to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

Netanyahu thanked Russia for its role in returning the remains an Israeli soldier from Syria.