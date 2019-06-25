Sudan: UN calls on Military Council to investigate protesters’ death

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, yesterday called on Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) to allow an investigation into the bloody crackdown on protesters which took place in Sudanese capital Khartoum on 3 June.

Bachelet stated that Sudan’s military-backed government had not responded to its request to cooperate in an investigation into allegations of serious human rights abuses, including rape and sexual assault against women and men during the attack on the Khartoum sit-in.

She also urged the Sudanese authorities to restore internet access services “immediately”.

The sit-in organisers claimed that the Sudanese security forces killed more than 128 people across Sudan, after violently breaking up a sit-in outside the army’s headquarters in Khartoum.

The authorities, however, announced a lower death toll of 61 people, including three members of security forces.

READ: Sudanese security forces use violence to disperse student protest