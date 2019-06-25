Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN ‘regrets’ Saudi dismissal of Khashoggi report

A protester holds a card reading 'We didn't forget Jamal Khashoggi' during a protest in front of Saudi Consulate in New York, US York, on 1 June 2019 [Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency]
The UN Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has expressed regret over Saudi Arabia’s dismissal of a report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Anadolu reported yesterday.

The report was prepared by Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings and released last Wednesday following a six-month investigation.

In its 100-page report the UN said that Mr Khashoggi had been the victim of a “deliberate, premeditated execution” and “Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law.”

Callamard called for further investigation into the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role.

Saudi Arabia rejected the report claiming it is “unfounded” and “lacks credibility.”

