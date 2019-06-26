10 Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike

Ten Palestinian prisoners have begun open-ended hunger strikes to protest their detention conditions, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Ihsan Othman and Ja’far Izz Al-Din began their hunger strikes nine days ago to protest their administrative detention – imprisonment without charge or trial.

Meanwhile, two brothers, Nour Al-Din and Mohyee Al-Din Shahrouri, began their hunger strikes to protest their poor detention conditions.

Many Palestinian detainees go on hunger strikes to demand improvements in their conditions, typically to ease visit restrictions for their families and to end night time cell raids.

On Sunday six administrative detainees, Mahmoud Al-Fasfous, Kayed Al-Fasfous, Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, Abdul-Aziz Sweiti, Saed Al-Nammoura and Wael Rabei, begun hunger strikes.

Currently there are around 5,152 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, with 479 being held in administrative detention, according to the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem.