EU: Rate of asylum seekers in Austria down by 46% this year

The EU office in Vienna has said that the rate of asylum seekers in Austria has dropped by 46 per cent during 2018, news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Sources in the office said that 664,480 asylum applications applied in the EU during 2018, including 13,375 in Austria, compared to 24,715 in 2017 –retreat by 46 per cent.

The sources stated that the number of asylum applications in the EU have declined for the third consecutive year and returned to the rates before the famous refugee crisis appeared in 2015.

According to the sources, this retreat is to continue during 2019.

Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Sweden and Luxemburg, the sources said, were the five EU countries which received refugees this year.