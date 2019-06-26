The “Peace to Prosperity” conference has kicked off in Bahraini capital Manama.

Called by Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, the conference is intended to unveil the economic elements of his long-awaited “deal of the century”.

Kushner opened the conference last night with a speech lauding the deal as “a framework for a brighter future […] a vision of what is possible with peace.”

With a packed schedule of speakers today, MEMO will be live blogging all the latest updates.