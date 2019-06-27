Hundreds of Palestinians infected by polluted water 

Up to 850 Palestinians from the village of Marda in the northern West Bank were infected by organisms in polluted water between Monday and Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has revealed.

According to Hisham Mansour, the director of health in Salfit, the issue is now under control. Cultures from the drinking water, he explained, have been taken for testing, but local people have been ordered not to use the water until the results are known and it is declared safe to use.

Mansour added that some of those infected were transferred to the government hospital in Salfit while others were treated in their village.

