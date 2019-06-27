Israel demolishes farming and commercial facilities in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces demolished several agriculture and commercial facilities on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Felesteen.ps has reported.

According to the Head of Ballout Municipality, Yahya Mustafa, the Israelis demolished a barn owned by Tayseer Abdullah and a car wash business owned by Amer Abdullah. He said that the demolitions were carried out without any prior notification, or even ultimatums. The Israeli occupation authorities, explained Mustafa, said that the facilities were demolished because they are located in Area C, which is under Israeli security and administrative control.

Meanwhile, local sources in occupied Jerusalem said that the Israelis also demolished a petrol station on Wednesday morning. No further details were provided.

The Israelis demolish Palestinian homes and facilities on a daily basis, usually claiming that they have been built without the necessary permits. Israel rarely, if ever, gives such permits to Palestinians, although illegal Jewish settler-colonists are allowed to build and occupy buildings almost at will.

