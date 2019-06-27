Renewed clashes between Libyan rival forces in Tripoli

Armed clashed yesterday resumed between forces of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and the troops loyal to the country’s east based general Khalifa Haftar near the capital, Tripoli.

The fighting was reported to have taken place in Abu Shiba area near Tripoli’s southern city of Gharyan, which is being held by Haftar’s forces.

“Our forces managed to take control of Qawasim area and Abu Shiba agriculture project near Gharyan city,” GNA’s spokesperson, Ahmed Abushahma, told Arraed channel.

Read: Libya’s liberal alliance proposes ceasefire in Tripoli

The local channel also quoted Gharyan’s mayor, Yousef Budeiri, as saying that the GNA forces were “proceeding to liberate the entire Qawasim city from Haftar forces.”

Haftar forces were yet to comment on the GNA claims.

On 4 April, Haftar launched a military campaign to occupy Tripoli and oust the Libyan government. His forces’ attack coincided with the UN plans to hold a national dialogue conference in Libya, which was later undermined.

Libya has been engaged in civil war since 2011 when former Prime Minister Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown against the backdrop of the Arab Spring.