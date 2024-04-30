US ‘does not support’ ICC probe into Israel

The US expressed its opposition to the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating Israel’s practices in Gaza, amid reports that the body will issue arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing: “We’ve been really clear about the ICC investigation. We do not support it. We don’t believe that they have the jurisdiction.”

The US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that “the ICC is an independent organisation, and their efforts are being undertaken without any contact or interference by the US.”

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deeply concerned about the possibility of the ICC in The Hague issuing an arrest warrant against him due to the military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said Israel “will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defence.”

According to the prime minister, the threat to arrest military personnel and officials in “the only democracy in the Middle East … would set a dangerous precedent” worldwide.

