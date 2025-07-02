US ambassador suggests air strikes on Yemen by B-2 bombers after missile attack on Israel

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday night suggested air strikes by B-2 stealth bombers on Yemen after a missile was launched from the Arab country, Anadolu reports.

“We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel’s incredible interception system means we go to the shelter and wait until all clear,” he said on his X account.

“Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!”

The US used B-2 bombers to strike three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan last week.

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that a missile from Yemen was intercepted by its Air Force.

Local media said that Israeli authorities temporarily closed the country’s airspace after the missile launch.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, for his part, threatened to launch air strikes on the Houthi group in Yemen, similar to a recent assault launched against Iran.

“Yemen will be treated like Tehran. After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen,” Katz wrote on X.

“Whoever raises a hand against Israel – that hand will be cut off,” he added.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the Israeli threat.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 56,600 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people and injuring over 5,600 others, the Health Ministry said.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

