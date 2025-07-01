Middle East Monitor
Israeli army says it intercepted missile from Yemen

July 1, 2025 at 8:46 pm

A missile fired from Yemen is spotted in the sky over Hebron in West Bank on July 1, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army claimed Tuesday evening that it had intercepted a missile from Yemen, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said that the missile attack triggered air-raid sirens in multiple areas across the country, including most of Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport, Modiin, Rishon Lezion, and some West Bank settlements.

The army said the missile was shot down by air forces.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group in Yemen on the Israeli claim.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 56,600 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive.

