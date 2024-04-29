Israel’s Netanyahu concerned about possible ICC arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly concerned about the possibility of an international arrest warrant being issued against him.

Israeli media sources revealed Netanyahu’s worries about the potential action by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. There have been widespread reports that the court may issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli army Chief Of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Such arrest warrants, Israel Today reported, could have a devastating impact and lead to Israel as a state to be marred with the label of “war criminal”.

On 19 April, Israel’s TV Channel 12 reported that the ICC is considering the issuance of international arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials in May. The warrants are being considered in relation to allegations of “war crimes” committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

Netanyahu: ‘ICC decisions will not affect Israel’s actions, right to defend itself’