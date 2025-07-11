Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 2 Gaza areas housing hospital, UN facility

The Israeli army warned Palestinians Friday to evacuate two areas west of Gaza City, inhabited by thousands of civilians, including displaced people, ahead of an attack.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: “To the residents of the Gaza City area in Blocks 783 and 784, evacuate the area immediately, as we will attack it with great force.”

The Israeli army attached a map showing the targeted areas, indicating the presence of vital civilian and service facilities.

The two areas, known as Blocks 783 and 784, include a hospital, offices of a Palestinian human rights organization, two universities, and a UN site, as well as densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods.

READ: UN reports 798 deaths near Gaza aid hubs in six weeks

According to an Anadolu reporter, the areas are located in the southern Rimal neighborhood and include thousands of families along with displaced people residing in schools and camps, as well as tents set up in streets and open lands, after fleeing from the eastern areas of Gaza City and northern Gaza due to the Israeli bombardment and previous evacuation orders.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 57,800 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: 27 former EU envoys call for suspension of agreement with Israel ahead of ministerial meeting