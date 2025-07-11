Hamas accuses Netanyahu of obstructing agreement to halt Gaza offensive

Hamas said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is placing obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement that would secure the release of prisoners and end the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas described Netanyahu’s recent comments to the families of Israeli captives—where he said a comprehensive deal was not possible—as proof of his “malicious and ill intentions”.

Hamas added it had previously proposed a comprehensive exchange deal under which all captives on both sides would be released in one phase, in return for a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid.

“Netanyahu rejected the proposal at the time, and he continues to stall and place further obstacles,” the statement said.

Hamas concluded by affirming its continued “positive and responsible engagement in the negotiations,” aiming to reach an agreement that ensures a ceasefire, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and unrestricted aid delivery—so that the Palestinian people can begin reconstruction and live in dignity—in return for a mutual release of detainees.

