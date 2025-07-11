Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hamas accuses Netanyahu of obstructing agreement to halt Gaza offensive

July 11, 2025 at 9:16 am

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 20, 2025. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 20, 2025. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is placing obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement that would secure the release of prisoners and end the aggression against the Gaza Strip. 

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas described Netanyahu’s recent comments to the families of Israeli captives—where he said a comprehensive deal was not possible—as proof of his “malicious and ill intentions”.

Hamas added it had previously proposed a comprehensive exchange deal under which all captives on both sides would be released in one phase, in return for a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid.

“Netanyahu rejected the proposal at the time, and he continues to stall and place further obstacles,” the statement said.

Hamas concluded by affirming its continued “positive and responsible engagement in the negotiations,” aiming to reach an agreement that ensures a ceasefire, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and unrestricted aid delivery—so that the Palestinian people can begin reconstruction and live in dignity—in return for a mutual release of detainees.

READ: Hamas official: We agreed to release 10 Israeli captives to ensure aid delivery, halt war

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending