Lawmaker wants ban on Israeli military companies accessing EU funds over Gaza

July 2, 2025 at 6:31 pm

A group of Israeli citizens residing in Europe gathers outside the European Commission's office in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on May 27, 2025, to demand an immediate end to the war in Gaza. [Albert Llop/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

A Spanish member of the European Parliament said Wednesday he wants the European Commission to ban Israeli military companies from accessing EU funds, citing their potential use in the war in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

Nacho Sanchez Amor, a socialist MEP and member of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, said the EU must avoid “double standards” in addressing human rights violations.

“The EU cannot fall under double standards when it comes to HumanRightsViolations & it cannot be accessory to Netanyahu genocidal actions,” Amor wrote on X, referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pursued a war of genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza since late 2023.

The lawmaker said he made the demand, along with Spanish MEP Sandra Gomez, tagging the European Commission in the appeal.

“With @SanGomezLopez we ask @EU_Commission to bar Israeli military companies from accessing EU funds that can be used in #Gaza,” he added.

