Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Paris: Legal complaint filed against French-Israeli snipers over killings of civilians in Gaza

July 2, 2025 at 1:03 pm

Israeli snipers seen taking positions on the rooftop in West Bank on 19 April 2019 [Bruno Thevenin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Israeli snipers seen taking positions on the rooftop in West Bank on 19 April 2019 [Bruno Thevenin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The International Federation for Human Rights (an international organisation based in Paris) and five associations have filed a complaint with the Paris Judicial Court against Israeli snipers of French origin, accusing them of deliberately killing civilians in the Gaza Strip.   

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the federation said the complaint was filed by the International Federation for Human Rights, the French Human Rights League and the France Palestine Solidarity Association, as well as three Palestinian organizations: Al-Haq, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

The complaint names two soldiers of French descent, identified as Sasha A. and Gabriel B. H., who are members of the Israeli army’s Ghost unit. They are accused of committing acts of genocide, torture, war crimes, and the deliberate killing of civilians in Gaza.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel, with American support, has carried out what has been described by rights groups as a campaign of genocide in Gaza. The offensive has left more than 190,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them children and women—with over 11,000 reported missing and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks, resulting in the killing of at least 988 Palestinians and the injury of around 7,000 others.

READ: France urges Israel to stop settler violence against Palestinians in West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending