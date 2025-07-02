Paris: Legal complaint filed against French-Israeli snipers over killings of civilians in Gaza

The International Federation for Human Rights (an international organisation based in Paris) and five associations have filed a complaint with the Paris Judicial Court against Israeli snipers of French origin, accusing them of deliberately killing civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the federation said the complaint was filed by the International Federation for Human Rights, the French Human Rights League and the France Palestine Solidarity Association, as well as three Palestinian organizations: Al-Haq, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

The complaint names two soldiers of French descent, identified as Sasha A. and Gabriel B. H., who are members of the Israeli army’s Ghost unit. They are accused of committing acts of genocide, torture, war crimes, and the deliberate killing of civilians in Gaza.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel, with American support, has carried out what has been described by rights groups as a campaign of genocide in Gaza. The offensive has left more than 190,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them children and women—with over 11,000 reported missing and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks, resulting in the killing of at least 988 Palestinians and the injury of around 7,000 others.

