Syria and Russia air strike kills 10 civilians in northwest Syria

June 27, 2019 at 11:39 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria
A member of White Helmets conducts a search and rescue operation after Assad Regime forces' artillery units attacked within the borders of the tension reduction zone determined for Idlib in Khan Shaykhun district of Idlib, Syria on 15 February, 2019 [Enes Diyab/Anadolu Agency]
A member of the White Helmets can be seen searching for survivors after the Assad Regime attacked Idlib, Syria on 15 February 2019 [Enes Diyab/Anadolu Agency]
As many as 10 civilians including two members of the local civil defence were killed yesterday by Syrian and Russian attacks on northwest Syria.

Local sources said two civil defence volunteers were killed and four were injured when Russian warplanes bombed the town of Khan Sheikun, south of Idlib.

Russian warplanes launched an air strike on the city’s residential neighbourhoods and when civil defence volunteers arrived to inspect the area and search for the wounded, Russian planes fired a missile, killing two civil defence volunteers and wounding three more. One of them is in a serious condition.

According to local sources, four civilians including children were killed by air strikes on chicken farms surrounding the town of Idlib.

Two civilians were also killed by Syrian regime airstrikes on Idlib’s southern countryside, while another two civilians were killed and five were wounded in a rocket attack on Idlib western countryside after midnight.

