Syria and Russia air strike kills 10 civilians in northwest Syria

As many as 10 civilians including two members of the local civil defence were killed yesterday by Syrian and Russian attacks on northwest Syria.

Local sources said two civil defence volunteers were killed and four were injured when Russian warplanes bombed the town of Khan Sheikun, south of Idlib.

Russian warplanes launched an air strike on the city’s residential neighbourhoods and when civil defence volunteers arrived to inspect the area and search for the wounded, Russian planes fired a missile, killing two civil defence volunteers and wounding three more. One of them is in a serious condition.

According to local sources, four civilians including children were killed by air strikes on chicken farms surrounding the town of Idlib.

Two civilians were also killed by Syrian regime airstrikes on Idlib’s southern countryside, while another two civilians were killed and five were wounded in a rocket attack on Idlib western countryside after midnight.

