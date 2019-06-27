UN expert: Saudi has not investigated chain of command in Khashoggi killing

The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and special investigator into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Agnes Kalamar, has said that that some measures have been taken to investigate his killing but they have failed to address the chain of command, including the role of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

In a session to review her recommendations at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Kalamar explained that the Saudi investigation into Khashoggi’s murder “failed to reach conclusions about who was behind the crime, and did not address the chain of officials who ordered the assassination.”

Kalamar pointed out that she has requested to visit Saudi Arabia and meet officials, however the Saudi authorities denied her request. They also deny bin Salman’s role in the killing.