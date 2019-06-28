Abbas: Palestinian rights not for sale

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Palestinian rights are not for sale, adding that a political solution must precede any economic programme or project.

Speaking during a conference with his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera said yesterday “what the American administration has done proves its ineligibility to take care of the peace process alone”, adding that the Palestinians remain committed to peace in accordance with the international references and signed agreements.

“We are ready to work with an international multilateral mechanism to take care of the negotiations between the two sides, continue to build institutions and empower the Palestinian economy,” Abbas said.

He reiterated that by excluding the files of Jerusalem, settlements and refugees from the table and its punitive decisions against the Palestinian people, the US administration has disqualified itself from being the sole mediator in the peace process.

