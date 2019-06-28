Bennett urges Israel to kill Palestinians launching incendiary balloons

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, slammed the Israeli government’s approach to the Gaza Strip yesterday, reported Arutz Sheva, demanding that the military targets Palestinians launching incendiary balloons from the territory.

“The south is burning and the government is busy with elections,” Bennett said.

“The government’s policy, according to which we do not eliminate terrorists who send explosive balloons [into Israel], endangers lives and harms our deterrence,” he added.

According to Bennett, “an explosive balloon is like an anti-tank missile. Anyone who fires it is a terrorist who is trying to murder Israelis, and we must hit him.”

“When the balloon terror had just started, I said that we should hit the terrorists, but the Cabinet rejected my opinion,” the former minister claimed. “And now, we already have 14 fires in a single day. If the Cabinet does not wake up, it will cost us in lives.”

Meanwhile, Eshkol Regional Council head Gadi Yarkoni also expressed frustration with the government.

“From the point of view of the State of Israel, balloon terrorism is not a strategic threat and therefore policy is one of containment,” Yarkoni wrote to local residents.

“I made it clear this week that this policy is bringing the balloon terrorism to our doorsteps and that the ongoing anarchy in the face of the security situation is eroding our strength.”

Blue and White MK Alon Shuster, also a local resident, said: “Netanyahu understands that the emotional and social strength of the residents of the area can withstand any test, and therefore, to him, finding a solution to the daily terror from the Gaza Strip is not urgent.”

