Clashes renewed in Jerusalem over killing Palestinian youth

Clashes renewed for a second day on Friday between Israeli forces and Palestinian protestors in the Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem over the killing a Palestinian protestor, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohammad Samir, 20, was shot with live ammunition in the heart and the chest by Israeli forces on Thursday, during peaceful protests in the al-Issawiya neighbourhood.

Some 20 others were wounded after being shot and pelted with tear gas bombs.

The protestors were demonstrating against escalated attacks by Israeli police against their neighbourhood which took place over last weeks.

The killing of Samir led to violent clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Friday clashes took place after a large Israeli force stormed the neighbourhood in the morning hours, with the Palestinian youth reacting to the raid with stones, according to eyewitnesses.

Three Palestinians were wounded in Friday’s clashes, the witnesses added.

Israeli police are still in possession of Samir’s body.