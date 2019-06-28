The Week In Pictures

Muhammad Zaydawi, 14-year-old, works at a garage in Al Bab district of Aleppo, Syria on 13 June, 2019 [Meryem Göktaş/Anadolu Agency]
Security forces intervene in protesters during a demonstration against Bahrain workshop in Amman, Jordan on 25 June, 2019 [Laith Joneidi/Anadolu Agency]
A child cools off from a fountain on a hot summer day with temperature reaching approximately 44 degrees Celsius in Sanliurfa, Turkey on 27 June, 2019 [Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians hold placards and Palestinian flag as they gather to protest against Bahrain workshop and “Deal of the Century” plan in Tel Aviv, Israel on 25 June, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons glide over Goreme district in the early morning at the historical Cappadocia region, located in Central Anatolia’s Nevsehir province, Turkey on 28 June, 2019 [Behçet Alkan/Anadolu Agency]
An aerial view of people enjoying parasailing during a hot summer day at a beach in Antalya, Turkey on 27 June, 2019 [Orhan Çiçek/Anadolu Agency]
A drone photo shows that mounted units, which assigned to Van Provincial Gendarmerie Command from Gendarmerie Horse and Dog Training Center (JAKEM), support security forces for maintaining security along the Edremit coast of the Lake Van, where motor vehicles can not enter, on 27 June, 2019 in Van, Turkey [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
People cool off in shower systems at the streets during a hot summer day with temperature reaching at 50 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, Iraq on 27 June, 2019 [Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency]
A group of demonstrators gather to protest against “Bahrain Workshop” and “Deal of the Century” plan of USA in front of Bahrain Embassy in Tunis, Tunisia on 26 June, 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
