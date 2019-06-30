Israel detains PA minister

Israeli police forces detained Palestinian Authority minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hadami today, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to WAFA, Israeli policemen raided Al-Hadami’s house early this morning, then detained him.

It was reported that Palestinian minister’s mobile phones were seized and his house was searched by the Israeli police.

Israel is yet to make a statement on the incident.

The previous PA Jerusalem minister and PA’s governor of Jerusalem have also been arrested by Israeli forces on several occasions.

READ: Israel arrest 300 Palestinian children since start of 2017