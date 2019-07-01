Israel foreign minister visits Abu Dhabi

Israel’s foreign minister on Sunday visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the UN Environment Conference, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

Meeting with UAE officials, Yisrael Katz discussed developing ties with the UAE in high technology, energy, agriculture, and water management, said a ministry statement on Monday.

Regional issues were also discussed, including the need to deal with the threat of a nuclear Iran, that country’s ballistic missile development, and its support for terrorists in the region, the statement said.

READ: UAE, Israel had secret relations for 20 years

Katz took part in the UN’s two-day Abu Dhabi Climate conference where he also met with the UN secretary-general.

According to the Israeli media, Katz presented the “Paths for Regional Peace” initiative on an economic and strategic connection between the Gulf states, via Jordan, the Israeli railway network, and Haifa ports in the Mediterranean.

“I am excited to stand here in Abu Dhabi and represent the interests of the state of Israel vis-a-vis the Arab Gulf states,” Katz said.

“I will continue to work with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to promote the normalization policy with the strength we are leading, based on Israel’s capabilities, both in the fields of security and intelligence and in various civilian areas,” he added.