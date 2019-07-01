Moroccans denounce their country’s participation in Bahrain workshop and demand accountability

Moroccan activists have expressed their rejection of their country’s participation in the Bahrain workshop held by the US administration as a step to implement the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.

Activists said that Morocco’s participation in the workshop was “a betrayal of the Palestinian cause” and called for accountability.

The National Working Group for Palestine condemned the Moroccan authorities’ “decision to participate in the treason workshop in Bahrain”, considering such a step as “a contradiction of the position of the Moroccan people, on the one hand, and the duty and the requirements of maintaining national sovereignty, on the other.”

Read: 22nd Annual Gnaoua Music Festival in Morocco

The Moroccan NGO called for the need to “hold the responsible parties for this serious crime accountable before the Moroccan people, and apologize for this disgraceful decision which betrayed the cause of Jerusalem and Palestine.”

The National Working Group for Palestine considered “the so-called Deal of the Century as shameful, and there is no room for any formal or informal Moroccan participation at any level and under any circumstances or justification in the Manama workshop.”

The National Working Group for Palestine indicated that the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcement of the Ministry of Finance’s participation in what the NGO called the treason workshop in Manama, on behalf of Morocco, which came a few hours before the launch of the workshop is a confused conduct that conveys the instability, ambiguity, and improvisation of the country’s national political stance.”