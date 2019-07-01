US closes embassy in Tunisia due to ‘security concerns’

The US Embassy in Tunisia closed its doors to the public today due to security reasons.

“Due to security concerns, the US Embassy will be closed to the public on Monday, July 1st, except for emergency services,” the embassy said in a statement.

The move came after two suicide bombings took place in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, killing one policeman and injuring eight people.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The first explosion took place near a police patrol on the central Charles de Gaulle Street, not far from the French Embassy, shortly before 11:00 local time [10:00 GMT].

Around the same time, a second attack occurred near the entrance to the Tunisian government’s anti-terrorism brigade headquarters in Al-Qarjani district.

