Erdogan: Turkey will not accept deal of the century

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that Ankara would never accept the US’ Middle East peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century”, Quds Press reported.

“It is impossible for Turkey to positively deal with the US peace plan in the Middle East,” he said.

Since he came into office in 2016, American President Donald Trump has vowed to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner has laid down a plan which he says will achieve this.

The deal has not been officially disclosed, but leaks showed that it favours the Israeli interests at the expense of Palestinian rights.

