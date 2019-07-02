Israel detains 7 Palestinian students

Israeli forces detained seven Palestinian students at Birzeit University early this morning, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. Among those detained was the former head of the student council, Usama Fakhouri.

Israeli soldiers raided the students’ homes near the university in the occupied West Bank in the Jalazone refugee camp and the villages of Beitunia and Jifna, not far from Ramallah. No reason was given for their detention.

Earlier this year, Israeli undercover forces broke into the university and kidnapped three students. Last year, an Israeli commando group posing as journalists assaulted and abducted then-student council leader Omar Kiswani, later detained for his “links” with Hamas.

