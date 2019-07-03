Israel detains 15 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces detained 15 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

In a Wednesday statement, the army said the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”.

It, however, did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians – including numerous women and children – are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.