Oman denies establishing diplomatic ties with Israel

The Sultanate of Oman yesterday denied reports it has established diplomatic relations with Israel.

A statement issued by the Omani foreign ministry described the reports as “unfounded”, adding that “Oman is keen to exert all efforts to create favourable diplomatic conditions to restore contacts between all international and regional parties to work towards achieving peace between the Palestinian Authority and the government of Israel, leading to the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.”

The announcement came only a day after the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, claimed at the Herzliya Conference that Muscat had recently allowed the Israeli foreign ministry to establish a representative office there.

“Just recently, renewal of formal relations with Oman was declared and the establishment of a representative office of the foreign ministry in that country,” he said, adding that was “only the visible tip of a much broader secret effort”.