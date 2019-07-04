Italy extends duration of missile system in Southeastern Turkey

The Italian parliament on Thursday decided to extend the mandate of the Italian SAMP-T missile defence system deployed in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras until 31 December, Anadolu Agency reports.

The decision on Italy’s international missions was adopted by the assembly and the senate’s joint foreign commission.

The decision, after being approved by the senate on July 9, will enter into force with the signature of President Sergio Mattarrella.

Trump: S400-F35 tension Obama’s fault, not Turkey’s

Italy has placed the air defence systems in Kahramanmaras, after Turkey’s demand from NATO on 6 June 2016.

Last week, Spain also extended the deployment of its missiles in Turkey’s southern Adana province until the end of this year.

The extension process will be officially announced after an approval from NATO.

Spain’s Patriot air defence missiles have been deployed in Adana since 2015 after Turkey’s request for NATO assistance.