Tunisia extends state of emergency for 1 month

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi yesterday announced that the country’s state of emergency would be extended for another month.

According to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic, the state of emergency will include “the entire territory of the republic,” with Friday being the first day of the extension period, Anadolu Agency reported.

This comes after the country witnessed three suicide bombings targeting the capital Tunis in the past two weeks, killing one security officer and injuring five others. Three civilians were also injured, one of whom died on Thursday.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that a terrorist wanted in connection with last week’s suicide bombing had blown himself up in a suburb of the capital after being surrounded by security forces.

In late 2015, a state of emergency was declared in the country following a terrorist incident and has since been extended several times.

The state of emergency provides the Interior Ministry with exceptional powers, including the prohibition of meetings, the prohibition of movement, the inspection of shops at any time, and monitoring of the press, publications, radio broadcasts and cinematic and theatrical performances, without prior authorisation of the judiciary.

Tunisia has witnessed terrorist operations that have escalated since 2013 and killed dozens of security officers, soldiers and international tourists.