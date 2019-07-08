Palestine takes part in UN environmental meeting for first time

For the first time, the Palestinian Authority (PA) participated as member at the Vienna Convention on the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

As reported by Palestinian media yesterday, the PA is taking part in the meeting through the Authority of Environment Quality.

The PA ratified the agreement on 18 March 2019. A short while later, its membership was approved by the UN secretary general and it became a member in the agreement.

Head of the Palestinian Authority’s Environment Quality Authority Ayman Abu Thaher said that he is taking part in discussions related to certain mechanisms that would give the PA the chance to get funds through the agreement.

During his participation, Zaher discussed starting the national Ozone Unit to oversee the obligations imposed by the agreement.

