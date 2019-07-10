Algeria’s Prime Minister: ‘Haftar is nothing compared to Libya’s greatness’

Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Badawi has said that the president of the African Union needs to identify the countries contributing to the destabilization of Libya. Badawi stated that the retired general, Khalifa Haftar, is nothing compared to the holiness and greatness of Libya as well as to its regional and international significance.

During a meeting with the Minister of Interior of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fathi Pashagha, in Algiers, Badawi called on the United Nations to issue a statement on the current situation in Libya due to Haftar’s attempt to control Tripoli.

The Algerian Prime Minister stressed his country’s readiness to contribute to the success of the Libyan national dialogue, noting that there is a sense of dissatisfaction among African leaders regarding the current situation in Libya.

On Monday, Pashagha started a working visit to Algeria that had not been announced in advance.

Algerian Minister of Interior, Salah Eddine Dahmoune, wrote on his Facebook page: “I received this morning in the Honorary Hall of the Houari Boumediene International Airport (Algiers), the Minister of the Interior of the Libyan Government of National Accord, who is on a working visit to our country.”