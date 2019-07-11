Algeria jails man for raising anti-regime banner during football match

An Algierian court on Tuesday sentenced a man to one year in jail for raising an anti-regime banner during a football match held in Egypt last month, a judicial source said yesterday.

According to the Algerian media, Samir Sardouk was sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined 50,000 dinars (€373) for raising “papers” that could harm national interests in front of the public.

The controversial banner read: “There is no God but Allah, and they will come down” in references to the associates of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The incident took place on 21 June when Sardouk was attending a football match in Egypt as part of the African Nations Cup.

The same court also sentenced four other fans to six months suspended sentences for “using fireworks inside the stadium”.

