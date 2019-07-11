Egypt state employees undergo drug tests 

The Ministry of Social Solidarity in Egypt revealed that 36,067 employees in 20 ministries, across 20 governorates, took a drug test that was completed by a special committee for detecting drug abuse.

The governorates which have took part in the drug tests are Cairo, Alexandria, Qaliubia, Sharqiya, Gharbia, Menoufia, Behaira, Assiut, Beni Swaif, Menia, Sohag, Aswan, Giza, Fayoum, Ismailia, Suez, Kafr El-Sheikh, Dakahlia, Damietta and Port Said.

The tests were carried out between 9 June and 8 July and 706 employees tested positive for drugs and were referred to the administrative prosecution for legal action. They now risk being dismissed from their jobs.

School bus drivers will also be tested under the campaign which authorities are carrying out.

Employees who voluntarily seek treatment for addiction, authorities said, will be treated free of charge.

